Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IONS. Wolfe Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.54.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $39.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.37. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 49.49%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,137.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $166,649.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $698,137.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

