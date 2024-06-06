Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 45,201 call options on the company. This is an increase of 16% compared to the average daily volume of 39,117 call options.

Vertiv Trading Down 9.7 %

VRT traded down $9.46 on Thursday, hitting $87.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,073,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,284. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $109.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,676,065.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,219,333 shares of company stock valued at $404,717,953. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 77.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 600,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,036,000 after buying an additional 262,911 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 41.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 513.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 47,971 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,852,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

