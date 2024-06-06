Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 6th (AC, AQN, BASE, BBD.B, BEP.UN, BLDR, BLX, BNS, CM, CPX)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 6th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) was given a C$20.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $5.25 to $5.50. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$102.00 to C$143.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $195.00 to $183.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$42.00 to C$44.00. Desjardins currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$69.00 to C$64.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$78.00 to C$79.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$53.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) was given a C$40.00 target price by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $25.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $160.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$15.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $145.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $245.00 to $223.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $68.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$5.65 to C$5.97. The firm currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) was given a $6.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) was given a C$7.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$28.00 to C$26.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

American Lithium (CVE:LI) was given a C$1.50 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its price target cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $227.00 to $223.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $244.00 to $226.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$123.00 to C$121.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $10.40 to $8.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$44.00.

North West (TSE:NWC) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $97.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) was given a C$1.10 target price by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$159.00 to C$168.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$76.00 to C$73.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $16.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $66.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $179.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

