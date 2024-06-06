Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 6th (AC, AQN, BASE, BBD.B, BEP.UN, BLDR, BLX, BNS, CM, CPX)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 6th:

Air Canada (TSE:AC) was given a C$20.00 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target increased by Desjardins from $5.25 to $5.50. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$102.00 to C$143.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $195.00 to $183.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$42.00 to C$44.00. Desjardins currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$69.00 to C$64.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$78.00 to C$79.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$53.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) was given a C$40.00 target price by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $25.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $160.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$15.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $145.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $245.00 to $223.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $68.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$5.65 to C$5.97. The firm currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) was given a $6.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) was given a C$7.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$28.00 to C$26.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

American Lithium (CVE:LI) was given a C$1.50 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its price target cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $8.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $227.00 to $223.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $244.00 to $226.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$123.00 to C$121.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $10.40 to $8.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$29.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$44.00.

North West (TSE:NWC) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $95.00 to $97.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) was given a C$1.10 target price by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$159.00 to C$168.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $54.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$76.00 to C$73.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $16.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $66.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $179.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.