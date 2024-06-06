Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Trading Down 1.4%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.43 and last traded at $35.52. Approximately 31,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 10,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $288.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 400.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $941,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 395.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.