Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,821 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $46,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 87,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,047,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,153,805. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.62 and its 200 day moving average is $160.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

