Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Trading Down 5.1%

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.55. 15,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 28,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IVA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Inventiva from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Inventiva from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

