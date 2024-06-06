Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,210,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 348,023 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $2,432,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,536,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after acquiring an additional 684,749 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,276,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,525,000 after acquiring an additional 677,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,016,000 after acquiring an additional 374,667 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG traded down $3.86 on Thursday, reaching $413.38. 274,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,648. The company has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $418.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $388.22 and its 200-day moving average is $369.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total transaction of $128,362.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,583 shares of company stock valued at $15,785,117. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

