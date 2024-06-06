Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 4.7%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 1,420,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 6,619,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUNR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $562.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Intuitive Machines had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNR. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter valued at $125,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

