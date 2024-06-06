Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,442,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.25% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $185,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $8,738,238. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.86. 1,242,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.93 and a 200 day moving average of $130.18.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Get Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.