Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Up to $5.93

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $6.30. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 173,448 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTR shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.30 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $332.84 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $550,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 171.0% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 362,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 228,528 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the first quarter valued at $9,155,000. Institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.