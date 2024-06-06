Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Shares Up 3.4%

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $20.67. Approximately 2,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 1,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insurance Australia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insurance Australia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.