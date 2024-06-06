Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,144,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $227,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,623,000 after acquiring an additional 316,649 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 145.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,894,000 after acquiring an additional 433,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 705,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,064,000 after acquiring an additional 68,168 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on PODD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.18.

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PODD opened at $187.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $125.82 and a 12-month high of $298.95.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

