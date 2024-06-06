Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi Sells 12,183 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,114,293.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $95.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.80 and a twelve month high of $128.91.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. Analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,991,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,090,000 after acquiring an additional 780,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,696,000 after acquiring an additional 182,773 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,291,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60,852 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 894,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Insperity by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

