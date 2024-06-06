Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Sells $29,350.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trupanion Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $36.66.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

View Our Latest Report on TRUP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

About Trupanion

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.