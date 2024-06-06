Insider Selling: The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $580,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katrina O’connell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Katrina O’connell sold 9,818 shares of GAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $274,314.92.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of GAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Katrina O’connell sold 2,724 shares of GAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $64,558.80.

On Thursday, March 14th, Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of GAP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28.

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE GPS opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.35. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 4.52%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in GAP by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $968,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of GAP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GPS. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GAP from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KGI Securities lifted their price target on GAP from $9.10 to $25.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GAP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

