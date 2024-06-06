Insider Selling: Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Senior Officer Sells C$58,500.00 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total value of C$58,500.00.
John Andrew Cormier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 29th, John Andrew Cormier sold 6,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$37,957.26.
- On Friday, May 24th, John Andrew Cormier sold 20,800 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$117,222.56.
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, John Andrew Cormier sold 10,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$62,010.00.
- On Friday, May 17th, John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total transaction of C$207,438.00.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$27,931.55.
Orla Mining Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of TSE:OLA opened at C$5.53 on Thursday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on OLA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.28.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Orla Mining
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.