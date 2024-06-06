Insider Selling: Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Senior Officer Sells C$58,500.00 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total value of C$58,500.00.

John Andrew Cormier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, John Andrew Cormier sold 6,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$37,957.26.

On Friday, May 24th, John Andrew Cormier sold 20,800 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$117,222.56.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, John Andrew Cormier sold 10,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$62,010.00.

On Friday, May 17th, John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total transaction of C$207,438.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$27,931.55.

Shares of TSE:OLA opened at C$5.53 on Thursday. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$6.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of C$90.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2246178 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.28.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

