Insider Selling: ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Sells 4,242 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 4,242 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $24,646.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 586,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,406,803.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 3rd, Steven Vattuone sold 3,129 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $18,085.62.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Steven Vattuone sold 9,314 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $61,658.68.

On Monday, March 11th, Steven Vattuone sold 5,115 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $34,168.20.

Shares of NYSE ONTF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.86. 249,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,453. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. Equities research analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 8.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ON24 by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in ON24 by 18.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

