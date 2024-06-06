Insider Selling: KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CEO Sells $45,017.28 in Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $45,017.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,641.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. KALA BIO, Inc. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($1.31). As a group, research analysts predict that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KALA BIO stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KALA BIO, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KALA Free Report ) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of KALA BIO worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KALA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on KALA BIO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

