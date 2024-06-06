Insider Selling: Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) CFO Sells 822,721 Shares of Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ JANX traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.77. 964,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 3.71. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 762.92%. Analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on JANX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Janux Therapeutics
About Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Janux Therapeutics
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.