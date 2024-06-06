Insider Selling: Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) CFO Sells 822,721 Shares of Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ JANX traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.77. 964,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 3.71. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 762.92%. Analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 2,166.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 227.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JANX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Janux Therapeutics

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.