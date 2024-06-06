Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Director Sells 985 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $83,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $86.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $80.33 and a twelve month high of $141.85.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IPGP

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.