Insider Selling: Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) COO Sells $1,537,532.04 in Stock

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 188,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $1,537,532.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Humacyte Stock Up 12.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $895.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.77. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

