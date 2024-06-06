Insider Selling: Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,259,336 shares in the company, valued at $15,696,784.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 33,762 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $61,109.22.
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Kelly Rodriques sold 35,746 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $67,202.48.
- On Tuesday, April 16th, Kelly Rodriques sold 20,803 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $38,277.52.
Forge Global Price Performance
FRGE traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. 269,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,358. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRGE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Forge Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 93,139 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Forge Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,548,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Forge Global by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 942,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 487,959 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forge Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 321,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forge Global Company Profile
Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.
