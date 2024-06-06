Insider Selling: Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,259,336 shares in the company, valued at $15,696,784.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 33,762 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $61,109.22.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Kelly Rodriques sold 35,746 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $67,202.48.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Kelly Rodriques sold 20,803 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $38,277.52.

FRGE traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. 269,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,358. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 119.12% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FRGE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Forge Global in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Forge Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 93,139 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Forge Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,548,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Forge Global by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 942,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 487,959 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Forge Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 321,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $766,000. 40.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

