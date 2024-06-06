Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CFO Sells $503,000.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,709,976.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $26.50 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -147.22 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRDO. Barclays increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,303 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,362,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $22,535,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.