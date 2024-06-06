Insider Selling: BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells $134,985.60 in Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,616 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $134,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BILL opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 75.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 57.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in BILL by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

