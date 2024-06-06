Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells 17,872 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 17,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $125,104.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ardelyx Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Ardelyx stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.13. 3,579,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,825,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.79. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 303.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 5.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 8.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, May 24th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

