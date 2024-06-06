Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $317,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,297,925.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ ANIP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.28. 5,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,300. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $70.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $137.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,306,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 277,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,628,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 582,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

See Also

