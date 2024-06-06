Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen P. Carey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $317,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,297,925.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ ANIP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.28. 5,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,300. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $70.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $137.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANI Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,306,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after buying an additional 277,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,628,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 582,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ANI Pharmaceuticals
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Verint Systems Impresses With Strong Earnings
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Amazon Stock Breakout: Potential Run to $200
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Lululemon Stock Rallying Back to Its True Value
Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.