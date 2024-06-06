Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Paul Wilson III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00.

Allegiant Travel stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.15. The company had a trading volume of 236,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,880. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $7,187,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 620,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,233,000 after acquiring an additional 82,813 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth $5,364,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter worth $1,177,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

