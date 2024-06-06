Insider Buying: Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) CFO Acquires $93,750.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2024

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWTGet Free Report) CFO Brooke Carillo acquired 15,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 56,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Redwood Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RWT opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $857.65 million, a P/E ratio of 92.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RWT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Redwood Trust

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 29,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 162,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.