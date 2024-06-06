Insider Buying: Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) CFO Acquires $93,750.00 in Stock

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) CFO Brooke Carillo acquired 15,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 56,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Redwood Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RWT opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $857.65 million, a P/E ratio of 92.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RWT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 29,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 162,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

