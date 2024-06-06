Insider Buying: Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Insider Acquires 117 Shares of Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis bought 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($191.88).

Ithaca Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

LON ITH traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 127.80 ($1.64). 552,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,398. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 134.22. The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,587.50. Ithaca Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 111.85 ($1.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 187.40 ($2.40).

Ithaca Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 7.43%. Ithaca Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26,250.00%.

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

