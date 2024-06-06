Insider Buying: FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Insider Purchases 1,961 Shares of Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Andrew (Andy) Brown acquired 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,648.01 ($11,080.09).

Shares of FDM Group stock opened at GBX 433 ($5.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £472.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,170.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 373.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.57. FDM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 300 ($3.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 721 ($9.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from FDM Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. FDM Group’s payout ratio is 9,729.73%.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

