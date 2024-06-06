Insider Buying: Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) CEO Buys $322,046.40 in Stock

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 82,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $322,046.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,977,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,710,998.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Altus Power Stock Performance

AMPS opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $689.27 million, a P/E ratio of -85.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMPS. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altus Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altus Power by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Altus Power by 196.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Altus Power by 1,217.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 619,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 572,300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altus Power during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Altus Power by 2.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 678,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

