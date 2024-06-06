Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Raised to C$14.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INE. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.53.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on INE

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

INE stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.87. 187,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,240. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.05 and a 1-year high of C$14.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.65.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$242.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.80 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 5,000 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,750.00. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.