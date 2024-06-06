Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Informatica in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Informatica in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 5,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $201,594.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,850.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 5,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $201,594.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,902 shares in the company, valued at $16,626,850.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $356,023.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,359,772.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,748. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Informatica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,045,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 78,094.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,246 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,720,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,966,000 after purchasing an additional 883,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica during the third quarter valued at $14,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFA opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,445.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75. Informatica has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.97 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Informatica will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

