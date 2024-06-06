Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Down 7.2%

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.51. 1,238,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,141,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFN. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter worth $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

