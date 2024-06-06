Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.00

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 13.60 ($0.17), with a volume of 1356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).

Induction Healthcare Group Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of £11.55 million, a P/E ratio of -83.33 and a beta of -0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.31.

About Induction Healthcare Group

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers Induction Switch, hospital staff directory app that enables users to source, communicate, and share information with other healthcare professionals, as well as allows them to bypass legacy hospital switchboards; Induction Zesty, a digital patient engagement platform that ensures automated process for patients to manage their hospital appointments, view their letters and clinical records, as well as provides data remotely via digital questionnaires; Induction Guidance, a platform to create, edit, and publish their own local medical guidance and policies; and Induction Attend Anywhere, which offers video consultations to patients and service users to help hospitals, health systems, and other customers.

