Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $17.81

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.81, but opened at $16.94. Indivior shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 20,981 shares trading hands.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Indivior in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,680.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Indivior had a return on equity of 842.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Indivior PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Indivior during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indivior in the third quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

