Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Down 4.2%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 91,994 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 753,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

IMNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,829.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunome news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $27,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $130,475.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Mayo Clinic bought a new position in Immunome in the 4th quarter valued at $1,161,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

