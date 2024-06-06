ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Down to $6.36

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $6.21. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 209,102 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

ImmunityBio Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.03.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ImmunityBio by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 162,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 108,431 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,874,000. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Featured Stories

