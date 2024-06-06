iHuman (NYSE:IH) Stock Price Down 3.5%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 20,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 23,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

iHuman Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $106.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

