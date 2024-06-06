HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.08% of HubSpot worth $24,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,197,317.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,845,623 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

NYSE:HUBS traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $605.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,419. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.50 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $623.69 and a 200-day moving average of $592.45.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.