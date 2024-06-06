Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Hooker Furnishings has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Hooker Furnishings has a dividend payout ratio of 48.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

HOFT stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. Hooker Furnishings has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $186.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Hooker Furnishings last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $99.70 million. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Hooker Furnishings will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

