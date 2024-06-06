HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. Research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanne R. Harrell acquired 1,685 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $25,055.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,667.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in HomeStreet by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in HomeStreet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in HomeStreet by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

