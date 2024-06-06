Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 54,600 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Homestead Advisers Corp decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.2% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $87,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Price Performance

V traded up $2.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,862,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.02 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

