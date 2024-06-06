Homestead Advisers Corp Reduces Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Homestead Advisers Corp reduced its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.19% of Summit Materials worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter worth $496,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 57.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.92.

Shares of SUM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.09. The company had a trading volume of 641,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.98 and a 52 week high of $44.89.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

