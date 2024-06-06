Homestead Advisers Corp Has $59.71 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Homestead Advisers Corp decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,703 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 475,200 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned 0.10% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $59,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5,190.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 211,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after buying an additional 207,836 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 203,510 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 485,114 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 155,331 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 64,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.26. 11,006,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,467,965. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.96. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

