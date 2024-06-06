Homestead Advisers Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. The Cigna Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.08% of The Cigna Group worth $72,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,068,000 after purchasing an additional 97,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,422,657,000 after acquiring an additional 225,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,348,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $928,056,000 after acquiring an additional 181,385 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,244,330.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $118,244,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,954 shares of company stock worth $23,916,855. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.91. 1,484,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,310. The firm has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.98. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.