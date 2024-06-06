Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives $24.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $25.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $28.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

