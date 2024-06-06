Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) Price Hits $3.34 on Major Exchanges

Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Heroes of Mavia has a market capitalization of $105.35 million and approximately $18.49 million worth of Heroes of Mavia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Heroes of Mavia has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Heroes of Mavia token can currently be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00004721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Heroes of Mavia Profile

Heroes of Mavia launched on January 19th, 2024. Heroes of Mavia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,531,000 tokens. Heroes of Mavia’s official Twitter account is @maviagame. Heroes of Mavia’s official website is mavia.com.

Heroes of Mavia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Heroes of Mavia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 35,677,684.808157 in circulation. The last known price of Heroes of Mavia is 3.35089203 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $19,416,525.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mavia.com.”

