Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.32 on Top Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.32 or 0.00006086 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $157.77 million and approximately $28,612.99 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00011875 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001253 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,173.12 or 0.99931482 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00012438 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00108314 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004014 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.32610674 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $27,327.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.