Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $5.54

HL has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.97.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

